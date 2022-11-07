What I love most about living in Waddington is the people! We are a tight-knit community where everyone comes together when one of our own is in need.
One of our special community members who goes above and beyond the call of duty is Janet Otto-Cassada. She moved to Waddington around 1995.
She fit in immediately and became a very active member of our community and eventually became our mayor. She facilitated and accomplished many major projects for Waddington; she didn’t stop until the jobs were complete. Janet did this while raising her family, working a full-time job plus her busy personal schedule.
Since 1979, my husband and I have owned and operated Art’s Used Cars in Waddington. Janet, an employee of the state Department of Motor Vehicles, has assisted us on numerous occasions.
She’s picked up, processed and delivered vehicle paperwork; answered complex questions; and has helped us immensely. Janet did much of this on her own time and was happy to help when needed. I can personally attest that Janet is an honest, hardworking and caring person whom I am glad to call my friend.
I have personally witnessed that when Janet sets her mind to do something, she will do it. I am looking forward to Janet reaching her ambitious goals for the future of our county, she is a great asset to our community.
I am happy for this to serve as a letter of support for Janet Otto-Cassata in her campaign for St. Lawrence County legislator from District 15.
