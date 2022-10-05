Otto-Cassada has history of achievements

This fall, voters in Waddington, Louisville and a portion of Massena will head to the polls with a very important decision to make in the race for the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
Former Waddington Mayor Janet Otto-Cassada is looking to continue serving the community, this time as a legislator working for the betterment of the entire county and not just the village she calls home. She is more than deserving of that opportunity and here’s why, using words that came from letters of support for her opponent, incumbent Legislator Rita Curran.
Her opponent supports hunting and fishing, including the many tournaments that have come to our area in recent years. Ms. Curran’s supporters failed to mention, though, is that many of those tournaments and events that she “supports” would not exist in our area if it were not for the foresight of Mrs. Otto-Cassada to step up to the plate and say, “This area can host marquee events.”
If it were not for the success in Waddington, it is very doubtful that Massena or even Clayton would be hosting these tournaments. In fact, Ms. Curran did not take office until 2018, after Waddington had already hosted several successful tournaments. However, we thank Ms. Curran for her support.
A letter from another supporter states, “In the campaign for District 15 on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, there’s one candidate with a proven record of success …”
Reading that statement, and given Janet’s accomplishments during her tenure as mayor, one would think the writer was endorsing Mrs. Otto-Cassada. They weren’t. However, clearly they haven’t done their research into both candidates.
Look at the village of Waddington today vs. the village of Waddington prior to her time as mayor. The village now has a beautiful waterfront pavilion. Much-needed upgrades to the arena, as well as Whitaker Park have been made; downtown is in better shape; and in her final weeks in office, the village of Waddington received the largest allocation awarded, more than $11 million, through the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative program. Those funds are now being used for much-needed infrastructure improvements in the village.
While many communities in the area have struggled through the past decade or so, Waddington has thrived and continues to do so thanks in large parts to the efforts of Mrs. Otto-Cassada. I would love to see what Janet could do when working for the entire county. She is not only the representative that the people of District 15 deserve, she is the legislator that the people of St. Lawrence County need.
Compare the accomplishments. The choice is clear. Vote for Janet Otto-Cassada for St. Lawrence County legislator.
