Janet Otto-Cassada is running for the position of St. Lawrence County clerk.
I have known Janet for a good 15-plus years, both as a clerk in Massena’s Department of Motor Vehicles and as the mayor of Waddington. She is one who is honest and trustworthy.
Janet has strength of experience and qualifications in her jobs as a public servant. She has the vision and integrity for the future of being our next county clerk.
She will be a great team leader with the St. Lawrence County Department of Motor Vehicles staff.
Please join me in voting for Janet Otto-Cassada as the next St. Lawrence County clerk.
Raymond J. Belanger
Massena
