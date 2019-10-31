I write this letter to the voters of St. Lawrence County in support of Janet Otto-Cassada, candidate for the office of St. Lawrence County clerk.
Janet is mayor of the village of Waddington and has held that position for the past 12 years. She also is a ful-ltime employee of the St. Lawrence County Department of Motor Vehicles and has been for more than 22 years.
As mayor of Waddington, Janet worked tirelessly bringing to Waddington and St. Lawrence County the largest and best attended tourism event in the county. Her efforts to bring about this event, the Bassmasters Elite Series fishing tournament, has for years provided a major boost to the economy of St. Lawrence County. The county will continue to be the recipient of future years of income because of Janet’s work.
Janet Otto-Cassada will bring that work ethic and determination to the St. Lawrence County clerk’s position as well. Janet has always been accessible to her constituents and open to conversations and suggestions for the betterment of her town as I know she will be for you the people of St. Lawrence County. There is not a doubt in my mind that her first priority as your county clerk will be to work for you, the St. Lawrence County residents!
There has been information put out there that a person who holds a political position is the best person for the job. I strongly disagree with that belief on a local and federal level. I believe we could all agree that those who have held local or federal political jobs are not always the best candidate for that job. That is why we have elections.
Janet Otto-Cassada has a clear vision of how to create a county clerk’s office that will run more efficiently so as to meet your needs, the residents of St. Lawrence County!
In full disclosure, I must tell you that I am Janet’s sister and know on a personal level how much she loves St. Lawrence County and the people who live there. There isn’t a phone conversation between us when she doesn’t share with me some of her ideas that will bring about such positive changes to the county. Janet really believes that there is so much more that can be done to support all of the residents of St. Lawrence County.
I ask you to support Janet with your vote Tuesday for St. Lawrence County clerk!
Jane Jasinski
DeWitt
