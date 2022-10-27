I am writing in support of Janet Otto-Cassada, who is running to represent the residents of Louisville, Massena and Waddington (District 15) as a member of the St Lawrence County Board of Legislators. I have known Janet for more than 25 years, and I am convinced that she will make an excellent legislator for our district.
She served as the mayor of Waddington for 12 years, and her hard work and dedication can be seen in such improvements as the beautiful pavilion at Island View Park, the ongoing Bassmaster Elite tournaments that have taken place at Whittaker Park and the newly obtained funding from New York State’s Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative that will be used to upgrade the village’s sewer works, improve its marina facilities and refurbish its civic center. All of these projects will dramatically improve both the economic and social lives of those who live in Waddington as well as those who visit the village for years to come.
