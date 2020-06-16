Our fear of virus has grown beyond reason

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself ...” words of Franklin D. Roosevelt, our president during World War II. “Be not afraid,” said Pope St. John Paul II.
Yet look at us now! Fear of the novel coronavirus abounds beyond reason or prudence. There have been pandemics in the past, so why are we behaving so differently with this one? Are we afraid of getting sick or of dying?
More importantly, why are 70 percent to 80 percent of our fellow Americans willing to give up our freedoms for a fake sense of security? We have always needed to learn how to be safe in an unsafe world. Staying locked down in our homes for months or longer is an unrealistic and unwise way to handle the problem.
Is this what public health elites plan to have us do every time there is a serious disease going around? As Benjamin Franklin said, “Those who would give up essential Liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” Right now we have neither, and history repeats itself.
Bonnie P. Franz
Ogdensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.