Our leaders must be strong against looters

Eight major cities were attacked by well-organized, well-orchestrated and professional groups.
A murder of anyone, no matter what race, cannot justify looting, burning of properties, injuring other people and spreading it throughout the nation.
On television, looting was by more whites than blacks. The people who drove this madness were young, strong and well equipped.
These actions only cause a great divide and mistrust between all peoples and ages.
Black people kill black people. White people kill white people. White people kill black people and black people kill white people, and they are not law enforcement. Look at Chicago.
A very hard hand must be applied and the strongest of penalties applied also. Our leaders must stand tall and not waver or our country is in deep trouble.
Blaine Gale
Gouverneur
