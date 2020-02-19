Our legislators must uphold the rule of law

For some people, there’s a sigh of relief that the impeachment hearings are over. For others, there’s the ongoing nightmare of vengeance and retaliation.
None of us can ignore hearing President Donald Trump’s viscous and angry rhetoric toward anyone who challenges his opinion and behavior. Republican senators and House members have no difficulty accepting harsh and cruel words and actions toward those who dared to question the president’s motives dealing with Ukraine.
This is certainly the case with President Trump’s new lackey, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik. She stands by Trump with unfailing loyalty and bravado, loving every minute of national attention.
One of the most serious outcomes of the impeachment hearings was the absence of witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the president’s intent and actions. This absence of witnesses and documents resulted in a deficient trial.
The trial became a sham, a kangaroo court. We all know this. But some of us just don’t care or have the time to really think about it.
The rule of law is a fundamental tenant of our Constitution. Many of our forefathers had studied English law. They wrote the Constitution so no president would regard himself as king and not be subject to the rule of law.
In the Constitution, the separation of powers is between three equal branches of government. This is the foundation of American democracy.
By refusing to proceed with witnesses and documents, the Republican Senate not only ignored its duty to oversee the office of the president but furthered the divide in our country. Our democracy demands the rule of law be applied to everyone regardless of position.
Our forefathers knew the danger of allowing a president to act like a monarch. Apparently, our Republican senators and House members — including our U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik — don’t.
The consequences of this event will follow us into a dangerous and precarious future. At this writing, Trump is ignoring the separation of powers by interfering with the proceedings of a federal court, stating a pardon is in order for his friend Roger Stone, even before sentencing had commenced.
America can only stand as a free nation if the rule of law is cherished and honored with meticulous attention by each of us. Our senators and House Members have the right to vote with their conscience, but they do not have the right to destroy a fundamental principal of our democracy, the rule of law.
Cynthia Graham
Watertown
