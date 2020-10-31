As a mother, every time I think of the hundreds children who have been separated from their parents because of a U.S. government program, it brings tears to my eyes. What kind of monster would have created a program that leaves more than 500 children without a family to go to?
That program was instituted by Donald Trump to discourage immigrants — really, refugees — from coming to the United States. Until Trump became president, the United States welcomed people. I was raised in an era that believed in the writing on the Statue of Liberty:
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Until Mr. Trump, our country had an incredible record of allowing this tempest tossed refuse into our country who themselves became good citizens and whose children often became famous for their accomplishments in medicine, technology, art, literature, diplomacy and 100 other areas.
Trump wants only “qualified” immigrants, those with $50,000 or more, and preferably from countries like Denmark — i.e., white people. His whole outlook on life is transactional. Only when money is involved is anything worthy of consideration.
Our compassion has taken a real hit under this administration, and Trump’s attitudes have infected people who normally would have rebelled at ruining the lives of little children. I ask U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, all Republican congressmen and -women, and any Democrats and Republicans who think our policies on immigration are wrong to speak up.
My tears are nothing compared to tears of the deprived children and their mothers.
Joyce J. Monroe
Colton
