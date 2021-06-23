Our wars have added to world refugee crisis

We’re all perplexed by the flood of immigrants at our Southern border. Like 7 million other refugees worldwide, the worst since World War II (CNN, June 18), they are fleeing war, civil war, climate change drought, famine, the novel coronavirus, gangs and drug gangs, and dictatorships our CIA once helped establish in Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala to protect international U.S. corporations. As 88 Mexican politicians and candidates were murdered in Mexico’s most recent election, some of that nation’s people are likely adding to the throng.
Wars we’ve either fought ourselves or through proxies in the last 20 years in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Yemen, etc., account for a huge portion of this worldwide humanitarian crisis: 79.5 million displaced persons (UN Refugee Agency), 1% of Earth’s population. Only 1% of these refugees have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Not long before his own murder, Malcolm X warned of “chickens coming home to roost.”
More than 2,000 have drowned trying to get to Italy from Libya, a journey not much longer than Tibbets Point to Massena. The U.S. House of Representatives just voted to repeal the 2001 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Force in Afghanistan and Iraq (Watertown Daily Times, June 18). If signed by Syracuse University alum Joe Biden, these wars will then be officially illegal. This would return the authority to declare war to Congress as the U.S. Constitution mandates.
Roland Van Deusen
Clayton
