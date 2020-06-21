Owner explains why country club is closed

After very careful thought and deliberation, I have come to the conclusion that it wouldn’t be prudent to open the golf course this year under the present circumstances and business climate. There is no way any of us could have anticipated the events of this year. As you may know, my mother passed away on Feb. 25, and that has truly changed my thought process and priorities. I tried to prolong my decision so as not to make it based on emotions, and I apologize to anyone who thinks I waited too long.
When I purchased Ives Hill Country Club in 2007, I was trying to just save it for the community and provide an inviting place for all to enjoy. My dedicated and loyal staff has done a great job throughout the years in accomplishing that task.
In 2007, I said I would operate IHCC for two to three years and then re-evaluate. I have now operated it for 13 seasons. I have certainly made some mistakes along the way, and I most definitely wish I could take a few mulligans with some of them.
As you probably know, IHCC has been in litigation with the city of Watertown and Watertown Golf Club Inc. for more than a year and a half, which hasn’t been a pleasant experience. I am still waiting on a court decision on the appeal.
It has been a very expensive and time-consuming process, but I felt it had to be done to attempt to right the wrong that the city has been perpetrating against IHCC for many years. I don’t regret it at all, and I am very proud of the fact that I was able to bring to the public’s attention the city’s unfair practices.
As a result, I believe IHCC is now a target of the current mayor demonstrated by the fact that he threatened IHCC in a April 7 email about IHCC’s operation during the winter months.
That threat was in the first month of the pandemic, and I was forced to deal with it during these most difficult times. Both the mayor and the city attorney blamed it on a letter that was sent to the city by the WGC’s attorney, James Heary, complaining about our winter operations but to date they haven’t produced the letter.
The city has been subsidizing the WGC through well-below market rents, below market taxes and free use of properties for many years to the disadvantage of IHCC and the city taxpayers. It is my very strong opinion that if the city wasn’t subsidizing the WGC, the WGC would have been out of business a long time ago.
The city has even been vigorously defending the lawsuit at a great cost and expense to the taxpayers for the benefit of the WGC. The city didn’t have to spend the amount of funds it has on the defense. The city could have simply just had the WGC defend the action and pay for the legal defense with its own funds. This was an example of its blatant disregard for fairness.
The city continues to allow the WGC to use city properties free of charge while not making the public aware of its actions. The city approved plans for WGC on April 6, which was within weeks of the onset of the pandemic and didn’t allow the public to participate. The City Council then gave the WGC more than a year to complete the plans despite the fact that WGC didn’t abide by the written agreement it made with the city last year. That was another example of its blatant disregard for fairness.
The approvals given to the WGC weren’t essential business, but the mayor went ahead and gave the WGC another unfair advantage. This was simply wrong. I believe the timing and absence of a public comment period was meant to eliminate IHCC from the public discussion.
Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not afraid of competition, and I actually thrive on it. But this was a no-win situation for IHCC right from the beginning as I found out during the litigation.
In closing, I haven’t made any final decisions concerning the reopening of the restaurant this year or the golf course next year. But when I do, I will let you know. I sincerely thank all of you for your support over the last 13 years, and I am hopeful you will understand this most difficult decision. Refunds will be sent to the people who have paid for the 2020 season.
P.J. Simao
Watertown
The writer is the owner of the Ives Hill Country Club in Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.