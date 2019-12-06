Kay’s Play Space has become a reality, and we have so many people to thank.
First is the village of Potsdam Board for accepting the gift.
Jim Corbett and the village crews dug the trenches for the posts, scraped away the dirt, installed the benches and signs and added a section of sidewalk.
Shawn Spellicy, Mike Ward, Nick Sheehan, Matt Randall and Tim Randall gave their time, equipment and materials for the construction of the mound.
The Gerrish brothers at Potsdam Stonescaping installed the stone steps; Michael Greer constructed the ramp; Reneé Holsen designed the sign; and James Gonzalez of Farmhouse Forge did the metal work. Willow Tree Landscaping, Potsdam Agway, Evans and White Ace Hardware, Bicknell Building Supply, Tractor Supply, Votra’s Sawmill and Jeffords Steel donated or discounted materials needed.
And we thank the countless friends and passers-by who came by to lend a hand to plant, spread mulch, water, assemble, advise and encourage.
We couldn’t be happier with how it all came together, and we love walking by and seeing the space being enjoyed.
Rose Rivezzi
Potsdam
The writer submitted this on behalf of the Rivezzi/Trithart family.
