Paid time off for cancer screeings beneficial

As an employer, you can put benefits in place that support a healthy workforce. One such benefit is paid time off to get screened for cancer. Now that the screening age for colorectal cancer has been lowered from age 50 to 45, even more of the workforce may be able to get this life-saving screening.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and a good time to learn about cancer screening and ways to encourage employees to get screened. Screening tests look for disease before there are symptoms and may find cancer early when it may be easier to treat.
When it comes to colorectal cancer, screening may prevent it! Colorectal cancer screenings may detect growths, called polyps that can be removed before they turn to cancer.
The Cancer Prevention in Action Program can help employers that want to learn more about paid time off cancer screening benefit. This benefit allows employees to get screened for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer without having to use accrued leave or sick time. Studies have shown this policy is cost effective to employers. To learn more, visit www.takecactionagainstcancer.org or call 315-261-4760.
Ellen Hurlbut
Kathy Sochia
Potsdam
The writers are with the Cancer Prevention in Action Program of Lewis, Jefferson, Oswego and St. Lawrence counties in Potsdam.
