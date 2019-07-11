To the Watertown Daily Times delivery guy on Regan Road in Potsdam:
Who taught you how to drive? You continue to use my driveway as your turnaround burnout when delivering the neighbors’ newspaper, not even mine.
Is this recklessness included in the subscription? After several creative attempts to nicely request you stop using our driveway, it continues.
It is now summertime, and we have small children who go outside and play in the morning. What if you whipped into my driveway and didn’t see my 2-year-old in the driveway getting her ball?
This is my last friendly attempt to request that you stop using my driveway. You have no business here.
Rebecca LaPage
Potsdam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.