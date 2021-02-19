Paper hasn’t exposed Stefanik’s dishonesty

We have subscribed to this newspaper for 30 years. While we found the editorial positions more conservative than ours, we appreciated the local news and the chance to support local journalism.
However, your continued participation in the advancement of Elise Stefanik’s political career forces us to cancel our subscription. She lied in her opportunistic vote against certification of the Pennsylvania ballots. She refuses to condemn the former president’s incitement of a mob that engaged in an insurrection, killed a police officer, contributed to four other deaths and threatened the democratic functioning of our government.
We expect the press to expose dishonesty. You are promoting it.
Judith DeGroat and Larry Boyette
Madrid
