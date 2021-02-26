Paper must fact-check Cuomo’s comments

The Watertown Daily Times should do its job and present the background information needed to properly judge the action taken by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring nursing homes to take COVID-19 patients from hospitals. Cuomo has made two statements critical to a fair judgment of the policy.
He has stated that it was the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to admit/return patients to nursing homes, and that nursing homes were required to have the ability to house COVID patients under certain guidelines and procedures. If they were unable to do that, for any reason, it was their responsibility to acknowledge it and refuse admittance.
If these are false, Cuomo is not only incompetent in that decision, he is lying to cover up. If the statements are true, in hindsight it is certainly wrong. But I can’t see how Cuomo is at fault, at least for that decision. Cuomo has given an explanation with statements that can be easily proven true or false.
Come on, WDT; do your job: fact-check his explanation and print it. Quit being so lazy (or worse, slanted).
Mark Eldridge
Brasher Falls
