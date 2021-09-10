Paper perpetuates bias against downstaters

I received a two-week trial subscription for the Watertown Daily Times. I commend your reporters on the excellent comprehensive and informative coverage of local events. Your newspaper has been a valuable resource for north country households for many years.
One thing that hasn’t changed is your continued editorial disdain for “downstate people” and your sophomoric attacks against Democrats. I grew up listening to those attitudes before spending 30 years living and working on Long Island among those “dreaded” people. There I listened to talk about the ignorant, close-minded, stubborn hicks from upstate New York.
I learned that people have their reasons for believing that their way of life is superior to that of others. Northern New York revels in its isolation, feeling entitled to ignore the pressures of social conformity and appreciating the natural beauty that surrounds us. The metropolitan area revels in its access to financial wealth and opportunity along with proximity to a vast array of art, music and cultural activity.
Preference shouldn’t divide us. Nor should the way groups adapt their behavior in relation to population density.
Are downstate people more aggressive and competitive? You betcha. That’s how they survive living in packed high-rise buildings, driving six-lane highways and coping with an ever-changing multicultural world.
Are upstate people more apt to help a neighbor, be relaxed or provincial? You betcha. We have the luxury of time and space to be so inclined.
I have lived in both places and observed the good, the bad and the ugly everywhere. What unites us is that we all treasure stability for our families, a decent living wage, the protection of our military and being healthy. That doesn’t make a person Republican or Democrat, upstate or downstate.
But your newspaper continues to support an editorial stance that perpetuates the upstate vs. downstate political discord. You print editorials by Republican curmudgeons like Washington Post’s George Will with his pompous rehashed drivel, which repeats ad nauseum long-held misunderstandings and easily debunked misinformation.
Jerry Moore’s recent column mocking social justice activists (“When the social justice mob howls,” Aug. 9) stated: “[M]any popular narratives simply will not die, no matter how false they prove to be down the line.” You’re guilty of this yourself. I think Watertown Daily Times should enlighten and expand viewpoints instead of fueling the Northern New York Republican vs. Democrat bias, which is based on outdated and incorrect assumptions.
Martha Hodges
Massena
