In light of the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and Elise Stefanik’s continued support of the sitting president, please rescind your endorsement of her. Her attempt to disenfranchise the majority of American voters goes against the multiple state recounts and the plethora of baseless lawsuits that judges unilaterally threw out.
I am disgusted, embarrassed and frightened by her continued disregard for the U.S. Constitution, democracy and the safety of her constituents. She lost all shame long ago. The blood of the five Americans who died in this insurrection is on her hands because of her continued blind support of the sitting president who incited this insurrection.
Please, in the name of decency, the American spirit and rule of law rescind your endorsement of Ms. Stefanik. She is dangerous.
Donna Prescott
Adirondack
