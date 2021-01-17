Paper should restore comics, other content

As a subscriber of your newspaper for more than 60 years, I am appalled at your lack of attention for the interests of your long-time readers. You cut content constantly.
While I am sure it is costly to provide us with a good newspaper, enough is enough! We are down to six-day publication, and the paper is no more informative than a napkin!
The cut to the comics, which I have enjoyed since I was a child and delivered your paper in Carthage with my brother in the 1950s, was a last straw for me! I am due to renew my six-day subscription in February. And if things stay the way they are, that won’t happen.
I can get the obituaries online along with national news and most of the local events. I have all kinds of puzzle books I can use but would prefer to start my days with the Watertown Daily Times as usual. Your clientele is primarily older adults, and it is time you give us a fair representation in your content.
I enjoy my morning paper but now that the older comics like “Blondie,” “Marvin,” “Zits,” “Hagar” and “Baby Blues” are missing, it is a 10-minute read at best and most of the articles are about tragedy and mayhem.
I sent an email to the editor a few months ago, but no response was given. It is time to listen!
Anne M. Carlisle
Carthage
