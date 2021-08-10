To the editor,
This year is one we will long remember and that is why it is even more important than ever to remember to say, “Thank you!” to those who have made the journey through it a little better and a lot more bearable. The Ogdensburg Free Academy Class of 2021 Parent Group and students give heartfelt gratitude and praise to so many businesses, civic organizations and individuals who have supported them in these times of trials and tribulations.
Special thanks to The Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, NYSCOBA, Crow, Whalen Davey and Looney, Dave Bishop Construction, St Lawrence Federal Credit Union, Mort Backus and Sons, The Firemen’s Union, Dr. Dale Hosmer, Truax Insurance, Lowe’s, Dasher’s Bottle Redemption, Sugar Rush, Silver & Collins, M & M Contracting, Sholette’s Liquors, Tonya’s Hair, Norwood Plumbing, Kathy Hilborne, Storie Construction, The Seaway Valley Prevention Council, Media Outpost, Seaway Foam, North Country Savings Bank, Perry’s Place, Cathy Jock, QT Laser Designs, The Knights of Columbus, Highline Communications, The City of Ogdensburg DPW, National Grid, The City of Ogdensburg, the maintenance staff of OFA, Maurice’s, Kimro’s Medicine Place, Advanced Auto, Ethan Henry Skin Art, The Place, Phillips Diner, Cutting Edge Salon, Lemongrass Spa (McCarthy Family), Salon 1020, The Dirty Gringo, Hosmer’s, Save-A-Lot, Northern Physical Therapy, Jrecks, Stewart’s Shoppes, Nadine’s Ice Cream, McDonald’s and the innumerable friends and families who donated on Venmo and Facebook, to the bottle redemption accounts, purchased tickets and more. There are so many faces and names and quiet moments where people simply raised a hand and said, “Here let me help ...” thank you to you all even those who said, “No need to thank me.” There is and we do. We thank you so very, very much.
To any and all who gave time, gifts, monetary donations or shared the word of what was being championed to celebrate these seniors: Your time, energy, efforts support and love for these youth does not go unnoticed nor unappreciated. H.E. Luccock said, “No one can whistle a symphony. It takes a whole orchestra to play it.” Thank you for helping make a beautiful melody for these seniors that will inspire them to write a whole new catalogue of songs for their future.
Sincerely,
Dawn Merz
Ogdensburg
