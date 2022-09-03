Parents should fill out meal program form

When your kids go back to school across our state this fall, their school breakfast and lunch won’t automatically be free like they have been through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

We know many kids struggle with hunger at home, and getting them a healthy breakfast and lunch ensures they can thrive in and out of the classroom. But because federal rules have switched back to the pre-pandemic status quo, families and caregivers in many districts — including those the north country — will have to submit a form to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

