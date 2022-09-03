Parents should fill out meal program form

When your kids go back to school across our state this fall, their school breakfast and lunch won’t automatically be free like they have been through the novel coronavirus pandemic.
We know many kids struggle with hunger at home, and getting them a healthy breakfast and lunch ensures they can thrive in and out of the classroom. But because federal rules have switched back to the pre-pandemic status quo, families and caregivers in many districts — including those the north country — will have to submit a form to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
If you’re a parent, it’s incredibly important to fill it out right away. You can find them on your school or district’s website or in person at school offices.
Beyond ensuring your kids can get their school meals, the forms may qualify your family for additional benefits such has discounted exam fees and college applications, extra-curriculars, scholarship opportunities and even home Wi-Fi. They also can help your child’s school secure additional classroom resources that will support all students’ education.
So as you’re checking things off your back-to-school to-do list, be sure to fill out the school meal application. After all, nutritious school meals are as important to students’ learning as notebooks and pencils.
The writer is director of No Kid Hungry New York.
