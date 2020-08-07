Pass the Milk Marketing Improvement Act

My husband, Dave, and I have been farming for 40 years. We originally farmed in Sullivan County. And then as our son decided to come into the business, we decided it was best for our family to relocate to Herkimer.
Like most farmers, we have gone through many challenges in our farming career. Memorial Day a year ago, we were thrown a big blow: one of our main barns and more than two-thirds of our equipment were destroyed in a fire.
Thankfully, no animals or people were hurt. But we are still dealing with issues more than a year later: the low milk prices over the past five years forced on the dairy farmers from the USDA, then the loss and devastation of the fire; it has really taken a toll on the morale and finances on the farm. Trying to replace equipment and then build a new building has been very challenging.
We see prices skyrocketing for supplies and services that are used on the farm, and we see plummeting prices and some of the lowest prices paid to the dairy farmers in years. We realize it is time to research what proposals are being discussed for solving this issue.
Once again, we conclude that we 100 percent back Progressive Agricultural Organization and support the Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act. This proposal would not only give us a supply management program that would be fair to all size farms but it also would provide farmers a fair and profitable price for their product without gouging the consumers.
Now with all the challenges due to novel coronavirus, farmers having to dump milk, and restaurants and schools are being closed down. As the world gets crazier every day, we have to demand our government keep our food supply safe and in all areas of our country, not in one or two places. This is our opportunity to come together — farmers, consumers and businesses — and support this proposal. I encourage you all to find out whom your senator and congressperson are, call them and stress that we need to get this bill passed before something else happens in this country and we can’t feed our nation.
I ask: Do we want our milk supply in one or two areas of this country — while our small farms are scattered all around and our rural areas close their doors — or do we want to join together and demand we get the Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act passed and secure safe dairy products in many of our rural towns and across our great country? We have seen how putting your eggs all in one basket can be very devastating. Let’s learn from our mistakes and make changes in the right direction.
Robin Fitch
West Winfield
The writer and her family operate the Fitch Dairy Farm.
