Pat Hickey a good choice for City Council

Watertown voters should take some time in deciding whom to support for the two-year term seat on the City Council as both Amy Horton and Patrick Hickey are good and decent people with the interests of the city at heart.
I cast my lot with Mr. Hickey. I have known Pat since attending Jefferson Community College in the 1970s and playing pool in the basement of his parents’ home on Broadway Avenue West. Great family. People with values and a civic mindedness. I believe Pat has a brother who was an admiral in the U.S. Navy.
Pat is conscientious. He regularly attends council meetings as a resident and is more conversant in city issues than most who are in office. He would represent us with the humility of one who comes to serve and help.
Patrick Hickey is the best choice for the two-year term.
Jeffrey E. Graham
Watertown
The writer served for five terms as the mayor of Watertown. He hosts a radio program on WATN-AM 1240.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.