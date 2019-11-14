Patriotism calls for promoting core values

I attended U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Coffee with Your Congresswoman event on Oct. 11 at the Malone AMVETS, and I was disgusted by what I heard. At that time, Stefanik was in the early stages of testing out her talking point that what she had learned of President Donald Trump’s actions with regard to Ukraine “did not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”
Of course, it is a felony to solicit aid from a foreign entity for help in an election. The president is accused of committing this felony three times in the past year (that we know of): once in a June telephone call to the president of China when he targeted his political rivals Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren by name, once in the widely publicized July telephone call to the president of Ukraine and once again in his September news conference on the White House South Lawn when he again called upon China to investigate Biden. If three felonies are not enough to convince Rep. Stefanik of serious wrongdoing, one wonders what it would take to warrant her serious attention. Why has she gone so suddenly soft on crime?
Rep. Stefanik is growing increasingly cynical and desperate to maintain her seat by courting out-of-district conservative mega-donors with her exuberant expressions of party loyalty. She considers politics a game, forgetting that real lives are at stake.
The president’s use of defense support to Ukraine as leverage for personal political gain discounts the fact that thousands of Ukrainians have died to fend off Russia. As an ally of the United States, Ukraine is on the frontline of defense, combatting Vladimir Putin’s aggressive stance against Europe and the West. We all know how Russia’s aggression played out in the cyber-attacks of 2016, which destroyed public confidence in the election system (Republicans unconcerned with the meddling should wonder how they would’ve felt if the other candidate had won with significant help from Russia; the results may be arbitrary, but the damage to democracy is real).
Patriotism, real patriotism, requires a commitment to maintaining the integrity and stated core values of our country, political implications be damned. When the president of the United States debases those values for personal gain, he has violated his oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and broken his faith with all citizens, regardless of party. Stefanik, too, swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. She either needs to support removing this president or resign herself.
Benjamin Landry
Plattsburgh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.