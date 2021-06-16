Peck serving his district well as a legislator

On Tuesday, there will be a primary election in District 7 of our county.
Both candidates belong to the same party. But the challenger over Legislator John Peck has some opposing views and may not believe the incumbent is representing his constituents as they would.
I can attest after being a fairly new legislator of only five years that John Peck is a very strong advocate for the residents of his area and for the county as a whole. Legislator Peck, himself the owners of a small farm, is constantly in support of local agriculture and protection of these businesses and the farmland that they require in this county.
In today’s time of state government mandates and Albany’s push to put more solar farm facilities and wind farms in New York, they are not in populated areas. They are here, in your backyard, in Jefferson County, where officials in Albany don’t really care if our local government doesn’t want to provide tax breaks and payments-in-lieu-of-taxes programs for these big facilities. Legislator Peck has been a strong advocate of not allowing these programs to take advantage of the farming industry locally, which is a large employer in our county and crucial part of the food supply in our area and beyond.
Legislator Peck also has been the chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee for the county for the past five years. There has been no more time of importance for public health than in the last year and dealing with issues related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the lockdowns and mandates from Albany, Jefferson County has handled the restrictions. Its vaccination program has been successful and accessible to the county residents who have taken the opportunity to receive the vaccine. All residents of the county should be applauded for their handling of the restrictions directed at them by Albany.
I will support my colleague John Peck on Tuesday, and I would encourage the voters in District 7 to do the same.
Dan McBride
Carthage
The writer represents District 6 on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
