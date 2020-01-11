Pelosi has impeachment process planned out

The nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court was held up by Moscow Mitch McConnell for more than a year because he had no codified timeline in which he had to act.
Sneaky but legal!
Now the shoe is on the other foot. Nervous Nancy Pelosi is not so nervous.
She has no codified time limit in which she has to deliver the impeachment charges to the U.S. Senate, which has promised the equivalent of a rigged trial.
For one thing, she doesn’t want to take her own Senate candidates away from their campaign season for the upcoming elections.
For another reason, following the Moscow Mitch move he pulled on Judge Garland, she knows she may have a more agreeable Senate in less than a year with which to pursue the trial part of the impeachment process.
She has this thing planned from both ends, and the orange president looks more and more like a roast pig.
His face looks awfully flushed and crazy lately.
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un won’t meet with Trump any more, and some U.S. military leaders believe he is a security risk. Does he fell the heat?
Perhaps he should start ordering the material for the Moscow Trump Tower now.
Pelosi said that she doesn’t want to see him impeached; she wants to see him imprisoned.
Remember Helsinki!
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.