Pelosi may have second act ready for Trump

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi is no one to fool with.
She learned about political jousting as a very young person from her father while working in his mayoral office in Baltimore, which is a city with a rough reputation.
She never really wanted to impeach President Donald Trump because she knew the votes were not there for success.
She finally caved in to pressure from other congressional members to impeach, which she did but only halfway.
There were at least five articles on which to impeach Trump, and the investigations are continuing.
She only used two because she knew they would be voted down, but she had to placate her party members who were up in arms about Trump.
She has saved the three articles of impeachment that are actually crimes in case Trump is re-elected for a second term.
That is correct; he can be impeached again in his second term if the American public is that misguided to re-elect the fraud.
The three criminal articles that she has saved for next time are the constitutional emoluments violations, bribery and extortion, all major crimes.
Let’s face it:
Her second barrel is loaded, and she will be there for the engagement.
Trump is in for another butt-kicking, and she may have a more agreeable Senate in this next go around.
Trump is not enough of a politician to even known whom he is dealing with.
This is a New York City salesman who can’t spell coffee or close an umbrella, but he calls himself a genius. Anyone who has the gall to call themselves a genius is a fraud.
Wake up, America!
Don’t prove how lacking our educational system really is.
Edward L. Barlow
Clayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.