Pelosi should let President Trump do his job

It has come to my attention that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be the one impeached. She’s been after President Donald Trump ever since he took office.
Is this what her job is? Why doesn’t she just let the president do his job?
He is trying his best to protect and do what is best for our country. So leave him alone!
Beverly Udaskin
Adams
