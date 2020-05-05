People being gaslighted by top leadership

Yes, we actually have a chief executive who postulates that disinfectant or light could be used systemically to thwart the novel coronavirus. And when it was plain that these suggestions are silly and fanciful, he has the unmitigated gall to claim that these statements, clearly at the conceptual level of a toddler, were somehow in jest, he claims so weakly that these huge boners were issued in sarcasm. This claimed by an executive who has rarely previously ventured in to the comparatively sophisticated realm of satiric humor.
We have a president who defended Vladmir Putin’s claim that he didn’t interfere in the 2016 election despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary by CIA and intelligence findings on the ground.
We are being constantly and continually gaslighted by our top leadership. This despite clear and compelling proof to the contrary.
When will we as a nation come to our collective senses and realize we are being dealt information in a manner that might make Adolf Hitler blush? We are being led, like lemmings, toward some awful cliff. And perhaps we will not come to our collective senses until it’s too late and we have already plunged over the edge.
Kevin Brennan
Watertown
