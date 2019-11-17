People in car commercials don’t act seriously

Tell us why!
My friends and I want to know why the car dealers who advertise for their cars and make the crazy commercials for their company don’t act seriously. They dress like clowns, prance, talk loud and only tell the price.
Open the doors and show us the inside and the new gadgets and mileage to draw the buyers in. Now they have sportscasters.
Why don’t they dress like businessmen who want to make the buyers happy? The TV station is making big bucks.
Donald Barnell
Cape Vincent
