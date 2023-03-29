Assemblyman Gray seeking transparency

I am writing today in support of the Medical Aid in Dying bill (S-2445/A-995) under consideration in the state Legislature.

If you or someone you love has faced those difficult end-of-life decisions about treatments, you know the feelings of hopelessness when there is no relief of suffering. These decisions are made more difficult by the restricted choices available to us. In the end, there are no options, no choices — the only question is how long must the person continue to suffer.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.