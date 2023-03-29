I am writing today in support of the Medical Aid in Dying bill (S-2445/A-995) under consideration in the state Legislature.
If you or someone you love has faced those difficult end-of-life decisions about treatments, you know the feelings of hopelessness when there is no relief of suffering. These decisions are made more difficult by the restricted choices available to us. In the end, there are no options, no choices — the only question is how long must the person continue to suffer.
When I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2020, my prospects looked bleak; I was terrified of dying in suffering as several close friends had done. I would have felt much more in control of my life and body had New York passed a Medical Aid in Dying law as Oregon, Vermont, New Jersey and eight other states do.
When or if I had reached the stage of actively dying, this bill would have allowed me access to a prescription from my doctor, medication that I could take by myself to end my suffering at a time of my choosing — or not to take it! I would have felt more comfortable pursuing treatments that might prove too difficult to endure.
I could have chosen when to end my suffering, to gather family and friends around and say my goodbyes. But because we do not yet have a Medical Aid in Dying law, I had no such peace of mind, no choices if the worst happened. I was fortunate to have beaten this cancer for now, but I know that it could return.
That is why I am working to get this bill passed today. The bill under consideration in New York respects my autonomy over my own body and has strong safeguards to prevent any possible abuses. This law would provide all of us the comfort in knowing that each of us can exercise control over when and how they die.
We New Yorkers value our personal autonomy and choices. This bill preserves that!
Please join me, my family and friends in supporting this bill. Let your legislators know that you support Medical Aid in Dying (S-2445/A-995). Make this the year that we join our neighbor states in ensuring our right to autonomy in our own health care decisions.
