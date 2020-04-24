People reacting to government’s overreach

Three axioms are brought to mind by the pandemonium over the novel coronavirus pandemic.
One is:
Belief trumps fact.
The second one is:
Authority trumps common sense.
And the third:
Nothing ever got so bad that the law couldn’t make it worse.
The old lucrative racket involving fleecing the motorist who has racked up so many dollars for many local governments is at least on hold now since motorists are scarce these days.
With no motorists to fleece, there is a great revenue shortfall.
What to do?
The answer was not long in coming in some jurisdictions.
Fine people for going to a drive-in church service.
Yeah!
Fine them for working in their own backyards.
Yeah!
Fine them for going fishing.
Yeah!
Fine them for trying to buy garden seed.
Yeah!
The reader can think of a few dozen more ideas to line local government pockets.
The problem with a serious threat of any kind such as COVID-19 is that it soon becomes the tool of small-minded, dishonest, power hungry fools.
We old-timers who remember “The Andy Griffith Show” about the community of Mayberry call it the Barney Fife Syndrome.
It is both frustrating and funny to watch.
The problem is that it tramples on the Bill of Rights.
The bright spot is that people are waking up and beginning to react.
Yeah!
William C. Lewis
Brasher Falls
