People should vote their interests Nov. 8

Voting is not a pledge of unconditional love to a candidate or party; it’s a chess move to better align our futures. The Republican agenda is truly terrifying.
If they take back the House, they will cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. They will raise the retirement age to 70. They want to reduce taxes for the rich and increase taxes for the poor.
