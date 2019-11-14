People showed kindness to hospital patient

My 95-year-old mother was in rehab at the Samaritan Keep for a urinary tract infection she suffered on Columbus Day weekend. Due to this, she was unable to hand out treats at her door in Dexter and was saddened at the thought of missing out on seeing all of the trick-or-treaters.
I came down from my home in Gananoque, Ontario to tend the event for her, giving goodie bags to about 30 eager young people. The best part of the evening, however, was the number of them who allowed me to take their pictures so I could share them with her.
I took them to her in the facility right after everything was over, and she was delighted to see all the happy faces and imaginative costumes as well as to hear all of the good wishes that were extended. You certainly made her day much happier than she ever thought it could be.
Thank you to all who braved the elements and came out and especially to those who helped lift her spirits with your wishes and pictures. You are truly wonderful people.
Lorraine Payette
Gananoque, Ontario, Canada
The writer is a freelance multimedia journalist.
