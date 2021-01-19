In some respects, President Donald Trump may have been one of the most successful presidents in recent history. As a Jefferson County Democrat, it is hard to imagine I would make these observations. His Make America Great Again slogan was used to promote an Americanism that would be more exclusionary, more hyper-focused on slogans than results and more decisive.
His real success is that Americans have realized that they need to be proactive in our government “in order to form a more perfect union.” Because of President Trump, Congress — including Rep. Elise Stefanik — voted to address the honoring of Confederate leaders in military installations by studying to rethink the naming of installations. We are talking about racism, injustice and inequity in ways that no “beer summit” ever did before. We are united as a people against insurrection against our government and want peace and justice.
I believe America is no longer on autopilot. I hope that in the coming months we can better address why our rural areas in the north country have poor internet that hampers business and education, more affordable ways for our younger citizens to afford higher education in colleges or vocational programs to have better success and to proactively address immigration issues so individuals can have their application for citizenship processed in a timely manner.
As a Jefferson County Democrat, I hope others interested in justice, equity and a “more perfect union” would consider joining us. Our local party is not perfect, but you will have a voice. Find more information at https://www.jeffersondems.org/
Jeffrey Cox
Brownville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.