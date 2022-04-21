Perry Golden top GOP candidate for sheriff

This year, due to the well-deserved retirement of Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neill, members of the local Republican Party find themselves in a unique position.
There are three candidates who have declared their intentions to run on the primary ballot June 28. As no Democratic candidate has declared, as goes the primary, so will the election.
My vote will be cast for Perry Golden due to a number of reasons:
Perry has been a dedicated member of law enforcement with 26 years of experience, the last 20 in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Perry is a well-respected member of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force as a detective with an excellent track record of investigations and convictions; he has become known for community awareness and education efforts. I have attended one of Perry’s community outreach sessions and was impressed with his knowledge of the subject and ability to address questions from the audience.
Perry has served the United Church of Cape Vincent in a number of volunteer administrative positions and is known to all the members. It is not uncommon for Perry to read on Sunday morning, organize the chicken barbeques, lend a hand to vacation Bible school prep and be a strong, calm voice in settling differences during times of trial.
Perry and his lovely wife have raised two fine young men who are a credit to their parents’ dedication. Many a weekend, rain or not, Perry helped with his sons’ Scout troop to spend time camping, hiking and earning many badges.
There is no question as to Perry’s total dedication to family, friends, community and church. As a family friend, I have seen Perry come home after a very long day only to receive a phone call necessitating his return to Watertown to deal with an evolving ongoing case.
He does so willingly in his dedication to make our communities safer for us all. Sometimes, he even makes it home before midnight!
There is no doubt whatsoever as to my choice for the next sheriff of Jefferson County: I will proudly cast my vote on June 28 for Perry Golden. If you may have any questions for Perry, visit the contact page of his campaign website at http://wdt.me/5EFpXt.
Sharon Briggs
Cape Vincent
