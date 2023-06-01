Pick a sheriff who serves you, not Albany

During the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office “assisted” our county Public Health Department by delivering mandatory quarantine orders for them.
Perhaps this was not Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe and Undersheriff Sean O’Brien’s idea, but they agreed.
They sent uniformed deputies out to deliver 30-day isolation orders to elevate the level of seriousness.
These were delivered to business owners, who were already stressed after being deemed “non-essential.”
Delivered to single parents, fearful over when they’d get their next paycheck.
Hand-delivered to the elderly, who are already at high risk for isolation.
I personally was an expectant mom who was waiting for my own mother to arrive with cookies.
But I answered a knock at night to find a deputy standing there with my “orders.”
These orders stated “willful violation of or refusal to comply is a misdemeanor,” and it also used language like “due to the criminal nature of the violation.”
This was intimidating to so many.
On June 27, you’ll have the opportunity to vote for a county sheriff who is more likely to uphold the oath he swears to the U.S. Constitution and to respect your rights and freedoms as a U.S. citizen.
You will have the opportunity to vote for the man who is less likely to just shrug and say “Albany makes the rules, not us.”
Regardless of how you felt our county handled the pandemic, voting in an official who seeks to serve you and remain accountable to you is key.
