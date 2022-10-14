Plumb has experience for Potsdam justice

In choosing a town justice for Potsdam, we feel it is of utmost importance to vote for an individual with sound judgment who is both honest and fair who will hold people accountable for their choices and behaviors. We also feel this individual needs the experience necessary to carry out the duties of this position.
We strongly endorse Kenneth “Juddy” Plumb for Potsdam town justice. We feel he possesses all the qualifications for this position.
Juddy Plumb will bring a wealth of experience to this job, especially with his knowledge of New York law. He has much military experience in the U.S. Army, which includes enlistment as a combat military police officer.
He served 20 years as a state trooper, BCI investigator, canine handler and school resource officer. He earned an associate degree in criminal justice from SUNY Canton. Later in his career, he became a criminal justice instructor at St. Lawrence/Lewis BOCES, working with high school students. He has had much experience working with many different types and ages of people in the town of Potsdam.
Mr. Plumb is a firm believer in community service. He is a member of the American Legion Post 925 and a trustee with the Potsdam Elks Lodge 2074. He also is president of Adopt a Platton-444.
We feel with Juddy Plumb’s beliefs and experience, he will make an exceptional Potsdam town justice. We strongly urge you to vote for him on Nov. 8.
