Plumb has experience for Potsdam justice

In choosing a town justice for Potsdam, we feel it is of utmost importance to vote for an individual with sound judgment who is both honest and fair who will hold people accountable for their choices and behaviors. We also feel this individual needs the experience necessary to carry out the duties of this position.

We strongly endorse Kenneth “Juddy” Plumb for Potsdam town justice. We feel he possesses all the qualifications for this position.

