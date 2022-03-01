Plummer’s family extends gratitude to area

I want to thank the people of Watertown and Fort Drum who were our neighbors and friends for more than three decades.
Our family moved from Watertown to be near family in Alabama in May 2021.
Sadly, Michael died in early January in Alabama.
Your outpouring of kind words, notes, and phone calls have meant the world to me and to our children Liz; Michael Jr.; Robert and his wife, Claire; and Penny and her husband, Philip.
Miriam Plummer
Alabama
The writer is the wife of Michael T. Plummer, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army, who died Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.