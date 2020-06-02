Police officers must be thoroughly trained

It is vitally important for all law enforcement personnel to learn the human vital nerve centers in their training. Any serious activity around the throat is potentially lethal.
The job of law enforcement is a heavy responsibility requiring mature, unmaliciously motivated decisions. Let the horrible death of George Floyd result in more thorough screening and training of the people employed to enforce correction of misbehavior in all levels of social order.
Timothy Hume Behrendt
Cold Brook
The writer is a minister and counselor.
