Policy change at point of a gun is terrorism

DATELINE: “Early Thursday, a group of armed militants arrived at the Legislative Assembly, loudly demanding that the legislature overrule executive actions they claimed cut into their rights to participate in society. The group, wearing side arms and brandishing assault rifles, were better armed than security forces protecting those in the building. They vocally threatened to kill political leaders who failed to acquiesce to their demands for fewer restrictions on their social activities.”
Baghdad? Islamabad? Caracas? Has there been an attempt to protect American nationals from the threat? Yes and no.
DATELINE: Lansing, Michigan, United States of America: The armed political protesters attempting to terrorize elected officials into changing policy are Americans, Americans whom the governor and public health officials tried to protect — not from guns but a dangerous, communicable disease.
Policy change at the point of a gun is terrorism. Threats to kill governors, representatives or neighbors in an attempt to change their politics are terrorism. Just picture an armed crowd in any other capital around the world and your reaction to overthrowing an elected government.
Armed protest, armed insurrection, terrorism: Call it what it is. The only tonic is to get up, get out and vote.
Dr. Brian C. Ladd
Canton
