Politicians are taking us in wrong direction

My name is Charles Lake. I am a 90-year-old Korean War veteran. I was the first wounded soldier from this Korean War to return to my community in Ogdensburg where I still reside. My recovery was long; I lost an eye, and I am lucky to be alive today. As soon as I could, I went back to work to support my family and my community.
I took an oath to the U.S. Constitution at 17 years of age in 1948. I was very proud to do my part to be patriotic and fight for what I believe in. I still feel this way today. This is the same oath that everyone takes when elected to a government office.
The leadership today must have forgotten this oath. The last five years of the actions and behaviors in politics have shown it. Most Democrats and many Republicans should be voted out of office. The Democrats are the worst that I have seen in my many years as an active voter. Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer and many others should go first. In the GOP, Mitch McConnell and several friends should be in the trenches for being the worst backstabbers that I have ever observed. That feeling of pride is turning into frustration.
In 1950, I saw the South Koreans kill off their own leaders because they were like this. In 2021, the Democrats have stolen the election and are now destroying our country. I have flown my flag for more than 50 years! I have recently taken it down and refuse to fly it while that fool, our president, is in office. I didn’t vote for him, so he isn’t my president.
I would like to return my Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals back to my country. In the past, especially on Veterans Day, I have been very proud to wear these. Lately with the state of our country, I just cannot say I am proud to wear them now.
The politicians are lying to themselves and to the American people. They are using the Constitution as they wish. The country is going down the wrong way. Our leaders should be building it up instead of tearing it down. The president is taking the country to hell. I am afraid the U.S. citizens after me will suffer. I fought too hard to be content with our situation. I have walked the walk, so I believe I can talk the talk.
I have had enough of this moron president and the people he appointed. They are going to destroy our country. It has already been turned upside down. It is a fact that he has not done anything in his 45 years before this, only taken his pay and his cut from China.
We have some great legislators left in the GOP who are trying hard to defend this country. We all have to stand up with them. Some of them include Elise Stefanik, Kevin McCarthy and Ted Cruz. I am trying to get you to see that they have the guts and stand behind their oath.
My thoughts may mean very little to you. I am a survivor of war and think if we are willing to leave our families and risk our lives, we should be supported. Thank you in advance for your time.
Charles Lake
Ogdensburg
