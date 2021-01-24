Politics as usual is horrible for our country

I hate to tell people “I told you so” when it comes to Elise Stefanik, but …
During last year’s campaign season, people viewing my lawn sign promoting Democrat Tedra Cobb (at least, until it was stolen) asked me why I’d support anyone but the GOP incumbent here in Republican land. I also wrote of my support for Cobb in letters to the editor of this and other north country newspapers.
But my discussions and the letters took more of a pragmatic approach. I’m not enrolled in a political party.
Stefanik was and remains in the House minority, so she’s a useless representative for our 21st Congressional District. It’s a sad and nauseating fact that greedy and egotistical politicians at all levels fight to control the majority so they can eliminate those pesky minority members when making decisions.
Majority legislators on state and federal levels control everything from taking the nicest offices to distributing so-called “pork” to forbidding minority-sponsored legislation from being debated. Next time a minority member on any level crows about “introducing” legislation, be aware their paperwork goes in the so-called circular file.
For example, Democrats control all statewide offices in New York as well as the majorities in the Assembly and Senate. As a former Assembly legislative staffer, I witnessed how minority Republicans were virtually ignored and their legislative desires shelved. But upstate Republicans control the majorities in most levels of local government, so they are emboldened to ignore the Democrats.
It’s how the political game is played. Residents can only get on the playing field if they drop their political party enrollments, vote for expected majority members and hold the winners’ feet to the fire on issues of individual importance. The seemingly hereditary allegiance to one political party that is passed down among family generations must end and replaced by common sense, credible research and a healthy pessimism of the pablum uttered by self-serving politicians.
So a disgraced, irrational and powerless Stefanik returns to Washington where, hopefully, she’ll be expelled from Congress for her unforgivable opposition to democracy. Meanwhile, we’re all denied even an iota of effective representation. Stefanik’s futile attempts to represent this district will be eliminated by a vengeful House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (another terrible politician) and majority Democrats who will do everything possible to destroy Stefanik and her GOP colleagues who carry the vulgar stink of possible sedition.
Welcome to the real world.
Dominic Tom
Moreau
