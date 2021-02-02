Poll workers aren’t experts in handwriting

When you vote, you aren’t required to provide identification (except in special cases). But you are required to sign your name, and there’s this procedure called a challenge. If a voter’s signature in the poll book (now the electronic equivalent) doesn’t match the one on file the red flag can be raised.
In theory. It’s really rare. People’s signatures change over time or with arthritis, and some people purposely sign with scrawls that look nothing like their old signature from when they first registered. Maybe they do it just to express disdain for the fact that they aren’t being carded.
So let’s all admit that we aren’t using signature as identification. We are using signature as a legal act of commitment. You are signing not to show who you are but as an act of attestation that you are that person, with that name at that address. You are either that person or you are falsely pretending to be that person.
Poll workers aren’t handwriting experts. It should be their job to make sure you sign, not to be put in the lose/lose position of either pretending your signature matches or pointlessly giving you a hard time for it. That’s not the place to complain about the law.
It’s what it is, and this is the place to complain about it: the requirement should be that you sign that name legibly, not that you match your old signature. A poll worker who can read can indeed verify that you wrote the name of the person you are claiming to be and, thus, that you are being fraudulent if that isn’t you.
Robert South
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.