Poor leadership led to COVID-19 deaths

I was born in Watertown and raised in a Christian, Republican home. I am now retired and spend half my time in Florida and other half in Clayton.
It is unbelievable to me that the voters of this area support President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a blind believer in him. He has done one thing: Give a tax cut to millionaires, which did nothing for our economy.
What he hasn’t done: No health care legislation, no wall paid for by Mexico and no action to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Our border with Canada is closed because the United States has one of the highest infection rates in the world while our neighbors across the border are getting their country back to normal.
The incredible economic damage, not to mention the hundreds of thousands of deaths caused by COVID-19, would have been avoided if our leadership had listened to the medical community. What a sad statement about Northern New York that our community is supporting a group of people in Washington who don’t care one bit about us.
Michael Flood
Clayton
