The Potsdam Food Co-op would like to thank its staff members for all their hard work and dedication. We’d also like to thank you, our local community, for your continued support during this pandemic — not just for your patronage but for the emotional support as well.
It hasn’t always been easy, so we very much appreciate you sticking with us throughout. We’re pleased that we reopened Monday for in-store shopping. New store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and curbside service will remain available. Here is what you’ll need to know:
In-store shopping also is available for elderly and immune-compromised shoppers only from 8 to 9 a.m., just before the store opens to the general public. There is a limit of five shoppers in the store at a time. Please, try to limit one shopper per household.
You must cover your face and allow 6 feet of social distance. Hand-sanitizing wipes and gloves will be provided. Curbside service will remain the same. Find the online order form on the co-op website (https://potsdamcoop.com), or call the store and place your order with a personal shopper.
We are taking the following precautions to help ensure safety.
We disinfect commonly used services every hour adhering to the Interim Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfection of Food Manufacturing Facilities or Food Retail Stores for COVID-19.
Most of the bulk section is prepackaged. The gravity bins remain the same and are self-service. However, the bulk spice and tea section are full service, and shoppers require help from the staff.
Hot coffee and soup are full service and available near the packaging room. The bulk kombucha from the kegerator and frozen drink machine is self-service.
We are monitoring the entrance so as to not exceed the limit of five shoppers, so you may have to wait on the porch for your turn to enter.
Thanks again to the co-op staffers and to you for the uplifting community support. We look forward to seeing you again.
Andy Peet
Potsdam
The writer is general manager Potsdam Food Co-op.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.