Potsdam Rotary appreciates annual support

The Rotary Club of Potsdam thanks the donors to its annual Wheelchair Challenge. The funds provide wheelchairs for people in need throughout the world.
Although the relay race event did not take place this year, the Potsdam Rotary appreciates the generous support of Gibraltar Management, Northern Insuring, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Harris Medical, Shawn Seymour and Michael Griffin.
Since our initial fundraising efforts 10 years ago, we have provided nearly 160 wheelchairs around the world. Next year, we hope to bring back the Wheelchair Challenge event during the Potsdam Fall Celebration.
Mary Sue Foster
Potsdam
The writer is a member of the Rotary Club of Potsdam.
