‘Predicting’ future events not healthy for us

I was recently listening to a syndicated radio personality who was trying to get people to donate to a group he is promoting. The group’s purpose was to prepare for defense against assaults on their freedom of speech.
He described a future situation in grim words, telling of powerful companies aligned with the coming administration preparing to attack us all. (He frequently describes things using hot button words.) This is a man who, in the last four years, has gotten more and more hooked on predicting future “man-made” insults to democracy caused by the political opposition (never his own party).
To make things sound worse, he urges his listeners to gather and pray in the next few weeks for peace. He has even claimed in the past that all Democrats were progressive and all progressives were socialists and all socialists were communists.
Despite this being flawed logic, I have still heard people protest that the Democrats will change this country into a communist state. We do not know this. Just like we couldn’t predict what would happen to the Republican Party.
I have observed that some radio personalities, TV commentators, websites and quite a number of politicians say nothing of substance to the public but use their time complaining about what must be happening in the near future regarding our newly elected president and his party. Like the above- mentioned radio personality, these individuals take random events and build fantasy scenarios to complain about.
Their goal is to divert, excite and worry their listeners. Such a ploy uses “complaining” to attract attention and to manipulate their listeners for ratings, votes and financial gain. How can they know what another political party will do in the future based upon some comments of individuals?
This type of discourse, while protected, is not healthy for us as a country. It is dishonorable. It repeats lies rather than present a balanced discussion of facts and goals. It is inflammatory and the worse kind of media. Yet people seem very drawn to this.
How can we heal our divisions if we cannot agree on the facts and cannot trust that we will be told the truth by certain users of media and by elected officials? I am glad that the internet companies are now labeling statements as “disputed.” It is a good start.
Claudia Smith
Watertown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.