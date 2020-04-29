President Donald Trump can’t con a virus

Many Americans believe President Donald Trump simply tells it like it is. Others are convinced that he is untruthful and a con artist. So what does he have to say about this?
In his “Access Hollywood” promotional tour with entertainment correspondent Billy Bush, Mr. Trump kept telling audiences that he had the No. 1 show on television. Finally, Mr. Bush corrected him, noting that “The Apprentice” was never close to No. 1 in any category or in any demographic. Mr. Trump responded: “Billy, look, look, you just tell them and they believe it. They just do.” And, of course, the more it’s repeated, the stronger the belief.
In a conversation between Mr. Trump and his former colleague Anthony (the Mooch) Scaramucci, Mr. Scaramucci asked if it wasn’t all just “an act.” Mr. Trump replied, “I’m a total act, and I don’t understand why people don’t get it.”
And then there is his “fake news” mantra. In an off-camera discussion with Leslie Stahl during a “60 Minutes” interview, Mr. Trump explained the reasoning behind his media bashing: “You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe it.” So it is not that the mainstream news is fake or untrue, it’s just that people need to think it is.
So did you believe Mr. Trump or not when he said the coronavirus is nothing to worry about, that it is going away on its own, that it is totally under control, that he has an inborn ability to know a great deal about medicine, that there are plenty of tests for the virus and they are beautiful, that it is a Democratic hoax, etc.? If you did, it was at your own peril as well as everyone else’s. Deceiving, disinforming, denying and delaying all have life and death consequences: One can’t con a virus.
Jack Burke
Clayton
