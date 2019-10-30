I hope everyone is getting the education I’m getting from the lineup of aspiring U.S. presidents.
Let’s see ...
I have learned that some want to get guns out of the hands of honest people. That’s good because murderers and armed robbery practitioners use guns for fun and profit so they aren’t threats to politicians. Armed honest people, whether armed with clubs in the old days or machine guns today, have a tendency to revolt in the face of rogue governments.
At least one of these stalwarts tells us that if churches do not preach what he wants them to preach, he’ll tax them out of existence. That’s good because ideas cause conflict. The fewer ideas, the less conflict. Who can argue with that?
Perhaps the most interesting idea another fearless would-be leader has proposed is a wealth tax. If you have anything left after paying your income tax, the wealth warriors will come and get it.
Again, this is a good idea. As we all know, you get rich by providing jobs and you get richer by providing more jobs. The wealth tax would cause the “rich” to have to sell off some part of the industries that made them rich in order to pay the tax on the rest each year. Job losses and family upheavals would result each year. Who cares? One more step toward the golden dawn of socialism is a wonderful thing. Socialism is, as anyone who knows anything about politics knows, the shortest route to tyranny. Socialism means that this nation can follow in the well-worn path Hitler, Stalin, Chairman Mao and Venezuela as well as others have trod upon.
Keep those ideas coming!
William C. Lewis
Brasher Falls
